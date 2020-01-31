Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala steps down due to family commitments; search on for new successor

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: Tech giant Wipro Limited on Friday has announced that Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments. Neemuchwala, 52, will continue to hold the office of the CEO and Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual, the company said in a BSE filing.

"...Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments," the BSE filing said.

The company's board of directors has initiated a search to identify the next CEO. Abidali will continue to hold the office until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual, said the company.

Neemuchwala said the company has made considerable progress in its transformation journey, improved its delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity. "lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years...I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years," he added.

"We thank Neemuchwala for his leadership and his contributions to the Wipro. Over the last four years, he helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally," Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said.

Neemuchwala, who has been with Wipro since April 2015, is a post-graduate from IIT Bombay. He has a Masters in Industrial Management degree and also is an Electronics and Communication graduate from NIT-Raipur.