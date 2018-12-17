  • search
    Winter Session: Rafale likely to dominate proceedings, opposition in no mood to relent

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The opposition parties seem determined to corner the goverment over the Rafale deal and the issue is likely to disrupt the Parliament even today.

    The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned as legislators sparred over the Rafale deal while the Lok Sabha too was adjourned till Monday.

    Today, CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the Rafale issue. Congress MP Sunil Jakhar has given Privilege Motion notice in Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale.

    On Friday, members of the Opposition, in the Lok Sabha, stormed to the well of the House carrying placards, raising protests over the Rafale deal after the Question Hour commenced. Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raised slogans against the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Gandhi should apologise for levelling allegations the government over the Rafale deal, PTI reported.

    The Congress on Sunday demanded perjury and contempt of court action against the central government for making a false and misleading submission in the Supreme Court over the Rafale deal, said reports.

    To counter the opposition's Rafale storm, the BJP, on Monday, will hold 70 press conferences across the country over the apex court judgment claiming there is no reason to cast aspersions on the decision marking process for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

    Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed all petitions seeking an inquiry into the government's procurement of Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation. The court said it was satisfied that the process for procurement had been complied with in the case of Rafale.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 10:25 [IST]
