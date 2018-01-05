Winter session ends, MPs undecided over triple talaq bill

The Winter Session of Parliament came to an end on Friday with Lok Sabha adjourned and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine-die. In the Winter Session from December 15 to January 5, nine government bills have been passed. However, the biggest disappointment has been deadlock over much awaited Triple Talaq Bill.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, "Winter session of Parliament productive with 22 Bills passed in both Houses."

Important bills passed in Lok Sabha during the session included the central road fund (amendment) bill, the requisitioning and acquisition of immovable property bill, the national capital territory of Delhi laws (special provisions) second (amendment) bill and the goods and services tax (compensation to states) amendment bill. A bill to hike the salary of high court and Supreme Court judges was also passed. The Speaker said 16 bills were introduced by the government in the session, reported PTI.

13 sitting

Lok Sabha passed 13 Bills

Rajya Sabha passed 9 Bills

12 Bills passed by both Houses

Spread over 61 hrs 48 minutes

Productivity Lok Sabha = 91.58 % Rajya Sabha = 56.29%

15 hrs of time lost due to disruptions and adjournments

98 Private Members Bills introduced

46 starred questions answered orally

