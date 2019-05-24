'Will you live up to your words and quit politics': Babul Supriyo asks Navjot Sidhu

  • search
    New Delhi, May 24: After Congress chief Rahul Gandhidebacle in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, BJP's Babul Supriyo has mocked Navjot Singh Sidhu and asked him if he will quit politics now.

    Tagging the Congress leader on Twitter, Babul Supriyo said, "Will you live up to your words now Navjot Singh Sidhu, now that Amethi has clearly demonstrated their support for Smriti Irani and BJP?"

    Social media users have been calling for his resignation after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lost the family bastion Amethi to BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

    What is in store for Navjot Sidhu?

    In April, Navjot Singh Sidhu had out-rightly rejected the claim that Smriti Irani was giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, the Congress bastion for years. Navjot Sidhu had vowed to quit politics if Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
