Will you ever try Fanta Omelette? This Surat food stall's Fanta Fry recipe leaves Foodies wondering 'Why'

Surat, Aug 09: Of late, many bizarre food combinations have gone viral on social media, leaving foodies confused. After chocolate biryani, foodies are now left aghast to see a bizarre food combination of 'Fanta Omelette'.

Yes, a video of street food stall in Gujarat's Surat has been making Fanta omelette and has surfaced on various social media. The video clip shows the street-vendor creating the weirdest food fusion of eggs and fizzy orange drink.

Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs. pic.twitter.com/EcvoXszmTK — Eesha (she/her) (@Agabaai) August 4, 2021

Known as 'Fanta Fry', made with both sunny-side-up and boiled eggs. The dish cost for Rs 250 per plate.

As soon as the bizarre food video hit the web it garnered a lot of views and many netizens reshared it with hilarious reactions. It was not just the people but even Swiggy threw up a little. See what Swiggy said:

first tandoori sushi, now fanta omelette. what else will this week make me see? 😭 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 6, 2021

Now, in case you're not a fan of the Fanta, the food stall owner also informed that they also have other options like, ThumsUp Fry, Limca Fry dishes. Will you ever try this?

