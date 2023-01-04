Will 'Thunivu', 'Varisu' and 'Pathaan' give a perfect start to 2023 by setting box office on fire?

Jay Kariya's debut film Saiyar Mori Re is out now and the audience can't get enough of it

The Indian film industry has pinned high hopes on Vijay's 'Thunivu', Ajith's 'Varisu' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Mumbai, Jan 04: The year 2022 was a mixed year for the Indian film industry. Several big movies did not do well at the box office, but there were some surprise winners that gave hopes to the filmmakers that the audience will come to theatres if the content is good.

With several big movies lined up for release in January, the industry is hoping to start 2023 on a positive note. There are at least five big movies which will hit the screens this month. Let's know more about the said flicks.

'Varisu' vs 'Thunivu' clash in Kollywood

Kollywood is set for a clash which is often considered as a mother of all battle at the Tamil box office. Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' are hitting the screens for Pongal.

'Thunivu' is action heist film written and directed by H Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

Ajith, Vinoth and Kapoor had earlier teamed up for 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai'. Both the movies had done well at the box office. The latest flick has created huge hype with its impressive trailer.

On the other hand, 'Varisu' is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani and editing by Praveen KL. This flick is being released in Telugu with the title 'Vaarasudu'.

It is a family drama, a genre that has the power to pull the audience to theatre for weeks even when the life of a film in cinema halls has come down to virtually two weeks.

'Veera Simha Reddy' vs 'Waltair Veerayya' at Telugu Box Office

In Tollywood too, two big movies are clashing at the box office. Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' and Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya' are hitting the screens.

Chiranjeevi and Balaiyya too were considered rivals by fans and their rivalry went next level after the Mega Star forayed into politics. However, the situation has calmed down between them, but there are expectations from fans of both the stars from their upcoming movies.

'Veera Simha Reddy' is an action movie, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie has Shruti Haasan in the female lead with Kannada actor Duniya Vijay playing the role of a baddie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, P Ravi Shankar and others are part of the cast.

On the other hand, 'Waltair Veerayya' is an action comedy movie, directed by KS Ravindra. In this flick too, Shruti Haasan is playing a pivotal role along with Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa.

'Pathaan' in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' is releasing on January 25. The movie has been in the news over its vulgar track 'Besharam Rang' which had rubbed the Hindu groups and some BJP leaders the wrong way. The controversy had given a free publicity for the flick. Although Khan's previous films in the last few years have failed to set the box office on fire, his films cannot be written off.

In addition to it, Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' too is hitting the screens.

Last but not the least, Kannada film 'Kranti' which has Darshan and Rachita Ram in the leads, is hitting the screens on January 26. This is expected to keep the cash registers ringing at Karnataka box office.

All these movies are expected to give a much-needed relief to the film industry by setting the box office on fire.