No politics says superstar Rajinikanth as he dissolves party

Chennai, July 12: Putting all speculations about his political entry at rest, Superstar Rajinikanth, on Monday dissolved Rajini Makkal Mandrama and will morph into the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Forum.

"I have decided to dissolve Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram would continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service," said Rajinikanth.

"I have no plans of entering politics in future," he clarified.

Earlier, his statement on meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) office-bearers to discuss whether or not to take political plunge in the future had reignited the talk of his entry into politics.

"There are questions about whether I am going to enter politics in future...I will discuss all this with RMM office-bearers and then make an announcement," the actor said on Monday.

"I could not meet functionaries earlier because of Covid, polls and the shoot and a medical check-up in the US."

Rajinikanth had been in the US for medical examinations, following schedules of the upcoming movie Annathe (elder brother).

RMM was previously considered a launch vehicle for the actor's political entry. However, last December the actor said he would not join politics and had cited factors like his health condition, him undergoing kidney transplant in 2016.

On 3 December, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.

Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.