Will 'Pathaan' bury the real issues raised by the 'Boycott trend'?

India

oi-Prakash KL

The Congi-Commie brigade should not foolishly claim that the present government is targeting the Hindi film industry. They should rather do a Google search to know how the DMK and AIADMK governments had complete control over the film industry in the past.

After close to a long decade, a Shah Rukh Khan film has reportedly got a good start at the box office. Trade trackers and social media influencers have claimed that his 'Pathaan' has minted close to Rs 300 crore in six days in India, though they can't be trusted in absolute terms.

However, the response to the movie is now being used by the SRK fans as well as the left-liberal cabal to target the people who had given a call to boycott the film. They are trying hard to peddle it as Khan's victory against "hate". Though he admitted that the movie was not 'pathbreaking', standup comedian Atul Khatri described it as a "slap on those who targeted the Bollywood for no reasons".

In a followup tweet, he dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the issue, saying 'Pathaan' has given an answer to those who ask 'Modi nahin toh kaun' (If not Modi, then who?). He tweeted: "I think 2023 has finally given the answer to - Modi nahin toh kaun??? The answer is #Pathaan image.png . [sic]"

'Thank u all my Mehmaans': Shah Rukh Khan waves out at frenzied fans outside Mannat post 'Pathaan' success

Actor Prakash Raj, a critic of BJP and PM Modi, did not lose the opportunity to extend his support to Khan and tweeted, "Hey boycott bigots. Shhhhhhhhh... Halla bol (raise your voice) King Khan... Shah Rukh Khan is back... keep rocking Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and team Pathaan..."

Soon there were articles written about how the Pathaan boycott campaign failed to prevent the film from emerging victorious.

What does this narrative show?

Quite surprisingly, this left-liberal gang has failed to take note of the fact that PM Modi had given a message to his party workers not to make unnecessary comments against the movies. This came just two weeks after Suniel Shetty pleaded before Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to help the film industry to get rid of the boycott trend. In spite of this, PM Modi and BJP are being targeted by the Congi-Commie brigade.

And this only exposes the leftists, liberals and Bollywood influencers' ignorance about the issues plaguing the film industry. Especially those celebrating the so-called success are forgetting the fact that those protestors had slammed the sub-standard content in Bollywood, anti-Hindu and anti-India films while also being critical of the industry over the nepotism issue. In clear words, they do not want to watch the same old content in which the sons or daughters of stars with zero talent play the leads.

Well, not many in Bollywood even now admit that they had problems with the content and nepotism was one of the reasons that is harming the world's one of the biggest film industries.

Fact Check: Did Ambanis watch Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

What surprises the most is the contradicting statements made by the same set of leftists. They accuse the 'Boycott trend' of being politically-motivated campaigns run by the right-wing groups backed by the ruling dispensation and claimed it never impacted the film industry. According to them, those who ran the campaign were a "fringe group" and the large section of people were not impacted by those "anti-Bollywood brigade".

In that case, they have to admit that Shah Rukh Khan (or Aamir Khan) did poor films in the last 10 years that made him deliver several flop movies. Right? Then, how can Pathaan's so-called success be a victory of love over hate? Should we say Khan finally realised that he cannot take viewers for granted and finally chose a good script that helped him to bounce back?

Who controls Bollywood?

'Pathaan' is doing somewhat well because the movie has a right mix of everything that the cinema lovers have been craving for in the last few years and this success should not given license to the those B-town filmmakers that they will do the same kind of films that they used to do before Covid-19 and using star power and social media influencers they could pull audience to theatres.

And leftists should not be foolishly claiming that the ruling party was targeting the Hindi film industry as the government, if at all wants to clip the wings, can find new ways to control Bollywood. If not sure, then they should do a Google search on how DMK and AIADMK governments had complete control over the film industry in the past.

Or will 'Pathaan' bury the issues raised by the 'boycott' group and will be a return of the old powerful minority rogues controlling the entire film industry by dumping the same old style of content with the privileged club? Don't expect any answers from the vicious cabal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 11:42 [IST]