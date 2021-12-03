Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

Will Omicron variant trigger Covid third wave in India?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 03: Will Omicron variant cause Covid third wave in India? The detection of a fast-spreading, new South Africa strain has become a cause of worry in the country.

Why is Omicron dangerous?

The (B.1.1.529) variant of COVID-19 is said to be five times more infectious than the other known strains of coronavirus. It has 50 mutations overall, with 32 mutations on the spike protein alone.

The spike protein - which forms protruding knobs on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus helps the virus adhere to cells so that it can gain entry.

Ability to evade immunity

The Omicron variant has the ability to evade immunity from prior infection. Omiron has reportedly got over 30 mutations in the spike protein region giving it the potential to develop an immunoescape mechanism, and thus the efficacy of vaccines against it needs to be evaluated critically, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria had told PTI.

The presence of spike protein facilitates a virus' entry into the host cell and is responsible for making it transmissible and causing infection. In such a scenario, the efficacy of vaccines, including those in use in India, needs to be evaluated "critically", he said.

More re-infection

The Omicron variant is likely to cause three times more reinfections as compared to the Delta variant that triggered second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Juliet Pulliam, director of the South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis said that recent infections occurred in individuals who have had "primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infection in the Delta wave".

"We find evidence of increased reinfection risk associated with emergence of the Omicron variant, suggesting evasion of immunity from prior infection," she added.

Omicron in India

Omicron variant of Covid-19 reached India's shores on Thursday with two individuals -- a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru and a 66-year-old South African national have been detected with the Omicron strain. confirmed cases. Five contacts of one of the cases also tested positive. India was the 30th country to report the new strain.

According to reports, five contacts of one of the patients have reported positive for COVID-19. These patients have been isolated and their samples are being tested for Omicron.

Will India hit by third wave?

As the fast-spreading Omicron enters India, it is inevitable question to ask: Will there be a third wave of Covid-19? And if so, is India prepared?

India has seen its worst from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. However, it is premature to say that that Omicron variant by itself can give rise to a third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

It is unlikely most Indians to be affected by the Omicron, the majority of Indians have antibodies against the deadly virus, and four-fifth of all adults have also been partially vaccinated.

What is govt strategy

The Central government has urged people not to panic about the new strain but said that awareness is absolutely essential.

The government said that all Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. "In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted," it said.

The Centre has also asked everyone to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings as the new variant, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:48 [IST]