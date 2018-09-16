  • search

'Will not campaign for BJP in 2019, says Ramdev'; Cautions govt against fuel price rise

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who is a staunch supporter of the Modi-led government, on Sunday said he will not campaign for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It must be recalled that in 2014 Ramdev had actively worked in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    File photo of Baba Ramdev
    File photo of Baba Ramdev

    Ramdev cautioned that price rise across the country, if not controlled soon, may prove costly for the Modi government in the next general elections.

    "Many laud the policies of the Modi government, but some need correction now....Price rise is an big issue and Modi ji will have to take corrective measures soon, failing which 'mehngai ki aag to Modi Sarkar ko bahut mehngi padegi' (the fire of rising prices will prove costly for the Modi government," he said at the "NDTV Yuva" conclave.

    He said Prime Minister will have to initiate steps to bring down prices including that of petrol and diesel prices soon. Ramdev sidestepped a question on whether he still had faith in Modi which he had reposed in 2014. He said he was a centrist and was neither a rightist nor a leftist and that no one should needle him as he has adopted "Maun Yoga" (silence) on many crucial issues, as per a PTI report.

    Ramdev also said he was a strong nationalist. Asked if he would campaign for the BJP this time, Ramdev shot back, "Why would I? I will not campaign for them."

    "I have withdrawn politically. I am with all the parties and I am independent," he said.

    The 52-year-old Yoga teacher said it was people's "fundamental right" to criticise Prime Minister Modi, while stating he has "done good work" such as launching the Clean India mission and not allowing any major scam to happen.

    He said the government should bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax and put them in the lowest slab as people's "pockets were being emptied".

    He said the country will not stop functioning due to revenue loss and this could be made up by imposing more taxes on the rich. Ramdev also termed as shameful that India was being dubbed as "rape capital" by some due to rising cases of rapes and said yoga can help in its prevention.

    He alleged "nudity" was one of the reasons responsible for rising crimes and he did not support it. "I am modern, but modernity does not mean you indulge in nudity. We are living in a civilised society," he added.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    baba ramdev ramdev 2019 elections 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 20:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue