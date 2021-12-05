Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: BJP hits out at Congress over absence of women in new team

Will never topple govt, says Amit Shah; dares Cong to call early polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dismissed accusations that the BJP tried to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan and dared the ruling party to call early polls if it thinks people support it.

The BJP leader said his party will never try to destabilise the state government while exuding confidence that it will come to power with a two-third majority in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Shah also called upon party leaders to "overthrow" the "useless and corrupt" Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier accused the BJP of the bid to destabilise the state government after his former deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled against him in July last year.

"They are always in fear that their government will collapse. Who is going to topple the government? No one…but why are you doing this; that your own people are running away," Shah said at a meeting with party leaders here.

"The BJP will never topple your government. The BJP will present its side before people and come to power with a strong mandate in 2023," Shah added.

"If you think that your government is doing well, then get the Assembly elections conducted along with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, you will get to know what the public wants. We want that you complete your tenure till 2023 and work for people," Shah said.

Addressing party leaders, he said, "I have come to call upon you that in Rajasthan, the useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government has to be overthrown and the BJP government has to be formed."

The home minister targeted the state government over several issues, including law and order, corruption and unemployment.

He alleged that the state government has stopped several public welfare schemes introduced by the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje and creating hurdles in the implementation of central schemes.

"In Rajasthan, the definition of law and order has been redefined by the state government. Here, law and order mean 'lo’ (take) and give order'. The government is corrupt.

They have set up a transfer industry," the home minister alleged. Shah said there has been an increase of 40 per cent in cases of robbery, 25 per cent in kidnapping, 21 per cent in rape under the Congress rule.

Shah demanded that the state government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel on the lines of the BJP-ruled states to provide relief to people. He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has secured borders of the country.

The Modi government took the revenge of Uri and Pulwama terror attacks by conducting air and surgical strikes, whereas during the UPA rule, former PM Manmohan Singh did not say anything on such attacks, Shah claimed. He also referred to Manmohan Singh as "Mauni Baba".

During his address, he took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he does not know if the Congress leader works but he certainly posts tweets. Shah claimed that it is PM Modi’s government that worked to eliminate poverty while the previous Congress regimes "removed the poor".

He highlighted achievements of the Modi government, citing the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the laying of the foundation stone of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Shah, who arrived in Jaipur from Jaisalmer, earlier addressed the concluding session of the two-day BJP state Working Committee meeting.

On reaching the airport here, state BJP president Satish Poonia and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje welcomed him. Shah reached Jaipur’s Sitapura for the programmes, covering a distance of nine km in a roadshow and was welcomed at several places on the way.