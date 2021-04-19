Will Karnataka government announce a lockdown? Key meet today

Will there be another lockdown in Karnataka? No says BSY

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 19: The Karnataka government is likely to decide on stricter measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 today.

Health minister D Sudhakar said that what is being considered is not a lockdown, but stricter measures to curtail movement. On Sunday Karnataka reported 19,067 cases of which 12.793 were from Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu announces night curfew, complete lockdown on Sundays: What's allowed, what's not

The minister said that the virus is being spread through the activities and movement of people. The decision before the government is how many activities are to be curtailed.

On Sunday, the city ran out of ICU beds and not a single one is available for critical cases. BBMP Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said that plans are underway to scale up the number of ICU beds. He also said that 10 COVID-19 care centres will be opened in the next few weeks.