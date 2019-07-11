  • search
    Will H D Kumaraswamy quit as Karnataka CM after Cabinet meet?

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 11: There is speculation rife that H D Kumaraswamy may quit as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, following a Cabinet meeting today.

    The meeting is being held a day ahead of the crucial session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. With 16 MLAs resigning, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has been reduced to a minority.

    H D Kumaraswamy
    H D Kumaraswamy

    During the meeting, Kumaraswamy is expected to discuss the future course of action. However a source said that no major decision may be taken until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. 10 rebel MLAs have petitioned the SC seeking a directive to the Speaker to take a call on their resignations soon.

    The MLAs have also told the court that the Speaker has become incommunicado and due process of law relating to acceptance of resignation is being halted.

    Karnataka crisis: Coalition battles on as numbers dwindle, all eyes on Cabinet meet today

    They also say that the process for acceptance of their resignations is being halted with a malafide political intent save the minority Congress-JD(S) government.

    Further they also said that the Kumaraswamy government has been reduced to a minority. He is refusing to seek a vote of confidence and continues in power illegally. We resigned because we were fed up with corruption and scams. The BJP was the single largest party in the 2018 assembly elections, the ten rebel MLAs also said in their petition.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:19 [IST]
