  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will end discrimination against de-notified and nomadic tribes: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 2: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised that if voted to power his party's government will end discrimination against de-notified and nomadic tribes and carry out a special census for them.

    Will end discrimination against de-notified and nomadic tribes: Rahul Gandhi

    He also promised to scrap the Habitual Offenders Act, 1952, which, he said, remains the reason for discrimination and exploitation.

    'No code violation in Rahul Gandhi's MP speech,' says EC ]

    De-notified and semi-nomadic tribes have faced discrimination for a long time, he said in a Facebook post.

    "Our government will scrap the Habitual Offenders Act, 1952, that remains the reason for discrimination and exploitation," he said. The Congress promises special census for de-notified and semi-nomadic tribes, he said.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue