Will consider govt’s ‘written’ proposal only on repeal of farm laws, not amendment: Farmers’ leader

    New Delhi, Dec 09: All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said on Wednesday that they will only take note of the government's proposal if it is on the repeal of the farm laws.

    ''They (Government) said they will send something in writing today. We have told them that if it's in writing, we'll look into it. We have our meeting at 12 pm today. A broader committee will discuss it,'' Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said.

    ''If the writing is on amendment, our position is very clear. If it's on repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it & consider. That meeting (today's meeting with Centre) is cancelled. If letter comes & we consider it positive, meeting can be held tomorrow,' he said.

    He also said that the meeting between the government and the farmers for Wednesday is cancelled and can be held on Thursday if they find the Centre's proposal positive.

    On the other hand, Opposition parties are expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
    X