Will Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? Latest updates for students

New Delhi, Apr 12: With CBSE Board Exams 2021 just three weeks away, a call for the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 is growing loud.

Students, teachers, parents and politicians are urging the CBSE to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Eams 2021 or to hold the Board Exams 2021 in online mode amid second wave of covid scare.

#cancelboardexams2021 has been trending on social nedia for past several days to protest against the upcoming examinations which will be held via offline mode.

On Sunday, several opposition leaders also joined the chorus and called for cancellation of exams to be considered, warning that the Centre would hold legal liability if exam centres became hotspots.

An online petition on change.org urging cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation has crossed 1,00,000 signatures.

The petitioner Priyansh Gaitone has urged the central government to cancel 'all examinations' this year 'as students are already under a lot of stress and pressure'.

Cancel CBSE board exams: Priyanka Gandhi to Education minister Pokhriyal

"I urge the education ministry to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year. Above that, they'll have to take the pressure of examinations which could lead them into taking bad decisions if they don't perform well," it said.

However, the government has said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

As India witnessing a upward trend of covid-19 cases, will the government bow down to pressure from the students? This remains to be seen.

CBSE practical exams are usually conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March.

Amid pandemic, the board exams were cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Both the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations decided to do away with a merit list last year.