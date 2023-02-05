Will chop off your body into pieces like Shraddha Walkar if you don't convert to Islam: Ali Khan to Hindu girl

A Muslim youth is arrested for raping a Hindu girl, forcing her to convert to Islam and threatening to kill her.

Lucknow, Feb 05: A man in Uttar Pradesh is facing allegations of threatening a minor girl of raping, blackmailing and threatening to kill her by chopping off her body into pieces like the way Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner in Delhi.

A case has come to light where Ali Khan allegedly trapped a class 11 girl in love with a false identity. He introduced himself as Aman after getting in touch with her by calling her and stalking her. The case has been filed at at the Gadhmukteshwar police station on February 3 in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report.

According to the complaint, after getting friendly with her, he took her to Gautam Budh Nagar, intoxicated the victim before raping her. He also recorded the heinous act which he started using it to blackmail her while repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The girl then realised that his name was not Aman and Ali Khan. She then told her family about the rape and sexual assaults by Ali Khan, but they feared filing complaint as they worried the incident might hit their reputation.

On January 23, he dared to kidnap the girl again when she was on her way to school and raped her again. He allegedly had unnatural sex and then threatened her to convert to Islam failing which he would cut her body into pieces like Shraddha Walkar.

Based on the complaint, the cops arrested the accused and got sufficient evidence against him. ASP Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that Ali Khan has also used casteist slur against the victim. "At Garhmukteshwar police station, a girl's mother registered a complaint that a young man coaxed her daughter, raped her, and threatened her. Based on this complaint, a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, Further legal action is being taken," Twitter Hapur police shared details about the development in the case.

Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. He strangled her to death on May 18 last year and the incident came to light only in November 18 after the victim's father, who had lost touch with his daughter after she decided to move in with him, filed a missing complaint. During the interrogation it was revealed that the accused had cut her body into 35 pieces, stored it in fridge and disposed of in Mehrauli forest piece by piece for the next 18 days.

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 16:42 [IST]