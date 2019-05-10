‘Why would Gambhir distribute pamphlets in English? ’

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, May 10: Why would Gautam Gambhir distribute pamphlets in English against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena, wonders an East Delhi voter.

Prakash, who lives in Anand Vihar colony in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, doesn't believe what AAP leaders have alleged.

"AAP leaders are saying that Gambhir has distributed pamphlets in the constituency to defame his opponent Atishi. I doubt their claim because if Gambhir wanted to assassinate the character of Atishi then why would he use the English language to do so as it is not the language that majority of voters in East Delhi understand. Is he or his team fool enough to indulge in an act that would fetch them few thousand votes of English speaking voters," Prakash told One India.

AAP's Atishi breaks down, alleges Gambhir of distributing "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets

A resident of Hargobind Enclave, who doesn't wish to be named, said that "I was a diehard supporter of AAP and voted for it during the last assembly and Lok Sabha elections. But, I never thought that Kejriwal and company would leave behind other political parties in changing colours. Nowadays, I don't believe whatever AAP leaders say. "

She even doubted the timing of the AAP 's press conference.

"Is it a coincidence that AAP discovered pamphlets when Dalilt leader Jignesh Mevani and actor Prakash Raj were in town to campaign for AAP?"

Earlier on Thursday, Atishi along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference and distributed a pamphlet in English that contained "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her.

Atishi broke down during a press conference and claimed that these pamphlets had been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

On the other hand, the former cricketer denied the allegations and said in a tweet that the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is stooping low to win the elections.

In another tweet, the BJP candidate declared he would immediately withdraw his candidature if it is proven that he was behind pamphlet distribution. He also questioned Kejriwal and Atishi that will they quit politics if it is not proven.

Till Thursday evening, #IStandiWithAtishi was trending at number 01. Majority of twitterers were rallying behind Atishi and condemning BJP and Gambhir.

Many recounted her role in reforming government schools in Delhi.

A student activist Shivangi Choubey tweeted: "First, you question her religion, her name. Then, you assassinate her character. But she is much more than her name and body. She is a woman who is determined to change the world. She is her idea, her work, her determination. @AtishiAAP @msisodia @AamAadmiParty #IStandWithAtishi. "

Gautam Gambhir says he will withdraw if AAP proves pamphlet against Atishi was his doing

However, few raised genuine doubts over the incident.

Journalist Abhijit Majumder tweeted: "Nobody will believe Gautam Gambhir is behind this vile pamphlet. Nor will BJP's campaign team commit political suicide saying "SCs are not handsome". As for motives, AAP stands to gain by politically milking this and trying to get sympathy in a losing battle. #IStandWithAtishi. "

Few twitterers said it was the handiwork of AAP campaigning team. Others raised questions that how come AAP leaders were so sure that Gambhir was behind this act as Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely could also do that.

An Engineer and cricket fan Sourabh Sinha tweeted: "IStandWithAtishi, but people need to be wise. @GautamGambhir is not fool to circulate such pamphlets. The pamphlet is clearly a propaganda to defame @BJP4India and Gauti. @ArvindKejriwal should order an enquiry. But why will he, as it's AAP or Congress behind the propaganda. "