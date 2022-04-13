YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why US Navy ships may be seen at Indian shipyards

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 13: In a small but significant move, India and the United States have decided to explore the possibilities of Indian shipyards not only maintaining but also repairing American navy ships, news agency PTI reported.

    Why US Navy ships may be seen at Indian shipyards

    This is expected to not only further boost the India-US defence trade, but also bring additional business to the Indian shipyards. The decision in this regard was taken during the India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting that was held in Washington on Monday.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin led the American delegation while the Indian delegation was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    "To further enhance defence industrial cooperation in the naval sector, both sides agreed to explore possibilities of utilising the Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance of ships of the US Maritime Sealift Command (MSC) to support mid-voyage repair of US Naval ships," said the joint statement issued after the 2+2 meeting.

    Over the past decade, there has been enhanced cooperation between Indian and American militaries, in particular among the militaries in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Notably, Military Sealift Command ships are made up of a core fleet of ships owned by the United States Navy and others under long-term-charter augmented by short-term or voyage-chartered ships.

    (PTI)

    More US NAVY News  

    Read more about:

    us navy india us relations

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X