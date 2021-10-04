Why US engaging with Pakistan on Afghanistan is a cause of worry for India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: India has been keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over. At an event in Washington, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar pointed out that there were tactical compromises the US may be making in Afghanistan and Pakistan via the Taliban.

With the Afghanistan situation remaining very fragile, there is a good chance that the US may re-engage with Pakistan. It is a well known fact that Pakistan has meddled immensely in Afghanistan.

Taliban failed to honour Doha agreement says US military general

The problem for India stems from the fact that there are documents related to the Doha agreement which speak about military actions that the US has committed to in Afghanistan. Jaishankar said that there were commitments which were made by the Taliban at Doha. The US knows that best, we were not taken into confidence on various aspects relating to that, he also said.

Jaishankar also said that India have been victims of cross-border terrorism from the region. That has in many ways shaped our views of some of the neighbours of Afghanistan. How much the US shares that view and where is that the US makes its tactical compromises that is for the Americans to figure out, he also added.

In a nut shell Jaishankar pointed out that India had been kept in the dark about the details of the US-Taliban Doha deal. I think to some degree we will all be justified in having levels of concern and to some degree the jury is out, he also said.

While India has decided to play a wait and watch game in Afghanistan, sources tell OneIndia that the manner in which the situation is unfolding is not exactly conducive in the Indian context. Sources also say that there is every chance that after a couple of months, the situation could get worse in Afghanistan. To top that, the US engaging with Pakistan on the Afghanistan situation is also a matter of concern for India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 9:02 [IST]