On Thursday, when the triple talaq bill is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha, several Muslim women expressed a sense of victory for crossing so many hurdles before reaching this far to end the "malpractice" that has ruined so many lives.

Speaking to ANI, Agra resident Faiza Khan, a victim of triple talaq or instant divorce, practised by some in the Muslim community, told ANI, "We are really happy that the procedure started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Ji for Muslim women is going to succeed."

A joyous Faiza added the day is more significant than Eid or Bakrid, the two main festivals of Muslims, for women from the community.

Lucknow's Huma Khayanat, another victim of triple talaq, said,"People like us who have been divorced and those who are threatened with divorce would be benefited from this law." "If a law is formed for triple talaq just like there is a law for domestic violence, we will get some relief," she added.

India is all set to criminalise triple talaq, the practice under which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by simply uttering "talaq" three times, by introducing and passing a bill in this regard in Parliament on Thursday.

In August this year, the Supreme Court banned triple talaq saying it is "unconstitutional". However, on Wednesday, some Muslim women's organisations said that the proposed legislation would not be acceptable if not in consonance with the Quran or the Constitution.

"Nikaah (marriage) is a contract. Whosoever breaks it should be punished. However, if it (Bill) is not in the light of Quran and the Constitution, no Muslim woman will accept it," All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) chairperson Shaista Amber told PTI.

"I had sent a letter to the Law Commission requesting it to show the draft bill to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), AIMWPLB, Jamait Islami, Jamiat Ulma-e-Hind and organisations working for women who were given talaq. I got a reply that if needed, it will be discussed but that did not happen," she added.

Holding the AIMPLB responsible for the present state of affairs, Amber said the board never bothered to take triple talaq seriously, and now it was too late.

Demanding withdrawal of the bill, the AIMPLB had earlier said the proposed legislation was against the provisions of the Constitution and violated the rights of women.

Describing it a "conspiracy", the AIMPLB at its meeting here on Sunday had accused the government of snatching the right of divorce from men.

In August, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The government then drafted the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' according to which giving instant divorce will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. The bill seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce by repeated the word talaq thrice.

Looking at the pro and anti-triple talaq bill voices, it seems the BJP which is taking a lead to pass the legislation will face dissent in Parliament in spite of its majority in both the houses.

