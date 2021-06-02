Why start vaccination centres if 2nd jab of COVAXIN not available: HC raps Delhi govt

New Delhi, June 02: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people will get both the doses of COVAXIN within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with ''much pomp and splendour''.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of COVAXIN to those who got the first jab, before expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - COVAXIN and COVISHIELD -- available in the national capital.

The younger generation which has lost so many lives to COVID-19 should have been vaccinated first as it is the nation's future but the jabs were prioritised for the elderly who have lived their lives, the Delhi High Court observed on Tuesday.

The court made it clear however that it was not at all saying the lives of older people are not important as the emotional support which the elderly persons provide to a family cannot be discounted.

Justice Sanghi, speaking for himself, said that in the second wave of COVID-19, it was the younger generation that was more affected and they are not getting vaccines and added "I don't understand this vaccination policy at all".

"I can speak for myself... You have announced the vaccination policy for 18 to 44 years old persons now but you don't have vaccines. Then why you have to announce and make a declaration when you don't have the vaccines? We have to invest in the future and we are sidelining them," Justice Sanghi said.

"We have to secure our future for that we need to vaccinate our younger generation and here we are giving priority to 60 plus who have lived their lives. It is the younger lot which is the future, we are on our way out," he added.

The judge pointed out that so many young people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

