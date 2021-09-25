Why PM Modi invoked Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chanakya and Tagore in his UNGA speech

‘We must fulfil our duty to help Afghanistan’s people in need’: PM Modi at UNGA

New York, Sep 25: In his power-packed address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the names of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chanakya and Rabindranath Tagore to send across three messages to the world.

The philosophy of Antyodaya, where the development of the end-user is the most crucial is a teaching of Deendayal Upadhaya, PM Modi said.

"Integral humanism is the expansion of the self; moving from individual to the society, the nation and the entire humanity. Antyodaya is known as where no one is left behind. This philosophy inspires India to move on the path of integrated, equitable development," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also underlined the need to strengthen the world body to safeguard global order, laws and values.

The prime minister quoted great Indian diplomat Chanakya's words "when the right action is not taken at the right time, then it is time itself that causes the action to fail" to push his view.

"If the United Nations wants to remain relevant. It will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability," he said.

PM Modi concluded his speech by quoting Rabindranath Tagore (in Bengali).

"Be fearless as you are doing something noble. All weakness and apprehension will disappear. This is significant for the UN and all responsible countries at the present time," PM Modi said.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 23:17 [IST]