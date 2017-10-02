Why Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan holds great meaning today

New Delhi, Oct 2: On the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Monday, Twitter trends were mostly about the father of the nation and country's second Prime Minister.

Some of the trending hashtags on Twitter on Monday were-- #GandhiJayanti, Mahatma Gandhi, #JaiJawanJaiKisan, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Father of Nation, to name a few, honouring two of the biggest leaders of India.

Talking about Shastri's popular slogan-- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer)--it seems India needs to relook into its policies pertaining to the soldiers and farmers.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan was coined by Shastri in 1965 to honour the two biggest pillars--soldiers and farmers--of the Indian democracy. The former PM strongly believed that soldiers and farmers are the backbones of Indian society and the nation needs to respect them and take care of their issues.

According to The Indian Express, in the trouble-torn Jammu and Kashmir, 38 soldiers were killed between January and September last year.

Since September last year till date, 69 army personnel have died in various attacks by terrorists in J&K. It is not just in J&K where our jawans are facing the bullets bravely. The Indian military personnel also face great challenges in the Naxal-hit areas of the country like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, to name a few states.

On April 24 this year, 26 brave soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a barbaric attack by Naxals in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. Thus, every year, India is losing so many brave men of our military forces.

Now, as far as the conditions of the farmers are concerned, India is currently witnessing a spurt in farmers' suicide because of the looming agrarian crisis.

Earlier this year, the Centre told the Supreme Court that despite a multi-pronged approach to improve income and social security of farmers, over 12,000 suicides were reported in the agricultural sector every year since 2013.

Farmers across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, to name a few states, have been struggling due to drought. Since last year, drought has severely hit farmers across the country.

The agriculture sector is witnessing one of its worst crises, as farmers have lost their crops due to severe weather conditions. Moreover, because of crop loss the farmers have no means to pay back their loans.

Although states like Uttar Pradesh have given loan waiver to small farmers, farmers of Maharashtra and TN are agitating to get drought relief funds.

This year, we also witnessed the horrific killings of five farmers by policemen while they were protesting at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

If all these incidents related to farmers and soldiers are not worrisome then we don't know what will wake up the Narendra Modi government to take note of the problems faced by the two communities whom Shastri admired and loved dearly.

OneIndia News