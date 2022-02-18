Why Kejriwal calls himself the world’s sweetest terrorist

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed allegations that he had made separatist comments and described himself as the "world's sweetest terrorist".

Responding to allegations made by Kumar Vishwas, Kejriwal said "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years."

"I am probably the sweetest terrorist in the world, the one who builds hospitals, schools, & roads; sends the elderly to pilgrimage and gives free electricity to people," Kejriwal added.

"The sequence is interesting -- Rahul Gandhi was first to make this allegation against me; PM Modi used the same language the next day, & Priyanka Gandhi & Sukhbir Singh Badal followed suit. No one had ever imagined that PM would copy Rahul Gandhi," Kejriwal added.

"Delhi Police, ED, Income Tax, and other agencies carried out raids at my office and residence in the last 7 years, but no agency could find anything against me. Then one day, a poet stood up and sang a poem. Thank that poet who caught such a big terrorist:," he said.

"100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British & I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth," the Delhi chief minister said.

"I have been informed by an officer that an FIR will be lodged against me in the NIA (National Investigation Agency) within two days. I welcome all such FIRs," Kejriwal further said.

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab. Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:53 [IST]