Why is 'Cancel IPL' trending on Twitter?
New Delhi, Apr 18: Cancel IPL is trending on twitter amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in several states across India. Delhi Capitals have been hit by Covid-19 outbreak and the fate of their next match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20) is under serious jeopardy as the whole team under isolation.
Fans soon started speculating and feared if the tournament can be suspended yet again this year due to COVID-19. IPL 2021 last year had to be suspended in India due to covid. The tournament was later moved to the UAE and was completed outside India.
So what are the Covid-19 rules in the IPL 2022 pertaining to bio-bubble, quarantine, isolation, and other protocols. Here we are giving a detailed info.
7 day re-quarantine or such other period as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (without pay for the number of matches missed).
One match suspension (without pay) to take effect after the completion of the 7 day re-quarantine or such period re-quarantine as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (without pay).
Third offence -- Removal from the Registered Squad of the team for the rest of the season - no replacement allowed.
