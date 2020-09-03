Why India has decided to maintain aggressive posturing along the LAC

New Delhi, Sep 03: India has decided to continue with an aggressive military posturing along the Line of Actual Control. Sources tell OneIndia that this is aimed at forcing China to completely pull back.

Further the source cited above also said that it would be helpful in resolving the border crisis when talks are taking place both on the diplomatic and military front.

India decided that the Army will continue to maintain aggressive posturing in the wake of China's provocative military manoeuvres to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh who left for Russia on Wednesday had on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Singh headed a high powered meeting of the China Study Group to review the situation.

During the meeting it was decided that the Indian Army would continue to maintain aggressive posturing to deal with any misadventure by China. The Indian Army has also bolstered its presence around the southern bank area of Pangong Tso.

The meeting was also attended by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane.

While additional troops have been deployed, it was also decided to bring in more weaponry like anti tank guided missiles and tanks.

All eyes would be on Singh's Russia visit where he would attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Defence Ministers' meeting. However news agency ANI while quoting sources said that there is no meeting of Singh with his Chinese counterpart that has been scheduled.