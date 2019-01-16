Why even an MLA has no trust in the system: NGT

New Delhi, Jan 16: The National Green Tribunal expressed surprise over an MLA approaching it on an environmental issue instead of heading to the authority concerned, saying it wondered "whether even an MLA has no trust and faith in the statutory authorities and is 'helpless' in making such authorities do their duty".

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it was astonished that a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) had to approach the tribunal against the construction and debris waste stored, transported and distributed by IL&FS at Jahangirpuri here.

Taking note of the legislator's plea, the tribunal asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report within a month.

It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing on April 24.

Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma had approached the tribunal against dumping of construction and debris waste at Jahangirpuri in north west Delhi.

He alleged that in the process, tonnes of stones and cement blocks are crushed, the waste is put on the government land by way of encroachment and garbage dumps have been created, adversely affecting the environment.