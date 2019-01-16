  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Why even an MLA has no trust in the system: NGT

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The National Green Tribunal expressed surprise over an MLA approaching it on an environmental issue instead of heading to the authority concerned, saying it wondered "whether even an MLA has no trust and faith in the statutory authorities and is 'helpless' in making such authorities do their duty".

    Why even an MLA has no trust in the system: NGT

    A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it was astonished that a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) had to approach the tribunal against the construction and debris waste stored, transported and distributed by IL&FS at Jahangirpuri here.

    Also Read | NGT imposes Rs 25 cr fine on Delhi govt for failing to curb pollution

    "It is surprising that an MLA has approached this tribunal instead of approaching the authorities. We wonder whether even the MLA has no trust and faith in the statutory authorities and helpless in making such authorities do their duty," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said.

    Taking note of the legislator's plea, the tribunal asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report within a month.

    It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

    The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing on April 24.

    Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma had approached the tribunal against dumping of construction and debris waste at Jahangirpuri in north west Delhi.

    Also Read | No Odd-Even for two-wheelers in Delhi, SC stays NGT order

    He alleged that in the process, tonnes of stones and cement blocks are crushed, the waste is put on the government land by way of encroachment and garbage dumps have been created, adversely affecting the environment.

    Read more about:

    national green tribunal aap mla ngt

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue