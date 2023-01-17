Why does an egg curry recipe on NYT have an anti-Modi rant

‘The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!’: PM Modi' touching Ode to Mahatma Gandhi in column for NYT

For long there has been a brigade in the West and US which has chosen to criticise PM Modi. What you will read below is actually very bizarre

New Delhi, Jan 17: Why has an egg curry recipe in New York Times become an anti-Modi rant.

The egg curry recipe by an in-house critic Tejal Rao wrote, 'food has always been politicised in India, a person's diet often revealing the specifics of her cultural identity. And under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the surge of pro-vegetarian Hindu nationalism, even the simple practices of serving eggs at school lunch has become fraught.

Twitter user Vishal Ganesan was the first to notice the strange section in the egg curry recipe. He took to Twitter and wrote, Me: "I want to find a recipe for egg curry." The NYT recipe: "Under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the surge of pro-vegetarian Hindu nationalism..." No one on earth more banal than desi NYT writers.

Me: "I want to find a recipe for egg curry."



The NYT recipe: "Under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the surge of pro-vegetarian Hindu nationalism..."



No one on earth more banal than desi NYT writers pic.twitter.com/ZP9yLDpCYo — Vishal Ganesan (@vjgtweets) January 16, 2023

Rao was criticised by other netizens and one user Aashish wrote, "Curry Recipe by NYTimes under Cooking Section. "Under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the surge of pro-vegetarian Hindu nationalism". 11 Mins Full Boil, 8 Mins Half Boil. LMFAO."

Egg Curry Recipe by @nytimes under Cooking Section



"Under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the surge of pro-vegetarian Hindu nationalism"



11 Mins Full Boil, 8 Mins Half Boil



LMFAO pic.twitter.com/sQLJzyYIC5 — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) January 17, 2023

Dr Sheen Ambardar said, The New York Times is known for hiring brown sepoys to propagate anti-Hindu, anti-India drive. But this one takes the cake (or the egg curry as it were).

A Twitter user, Only in Mumbai said, " evidently, Egg curry recipes not only ones NYTimes food critic Tejal Rao uses to spread hatred for elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interesting how non-Indians (UK-born, parents Kenyan) use all kinds of content to propagate anti-India narratives. But it's NYT."

Evidently, Egg curry recipes not only ones @nytimes food critic @tejalrao uses to spread hatred for elected Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Interesting how non-Indians (UK-born, parents Kenyan) use all kinds of content to propagate anti-India narratives.



But it’s NYT. https://t.co/kyWEON10JO pic.twitter.com/Q3H1YUwsXn — Only in Mumbai (@OnlyInMumbai) January 16, 2023

Previous criticisms:

Tajal Road has been criticised for his anti-Hindu rants in the past as well. "I've got to know Tejal Rao. Is there an autocorrect feature NYTimes that anytime anyone writes a story on India-even one on Gujarati cuisine, a rote denunciation of Hindu nationalism gets mentioned? I mean, your story is about dhokla," wrote Twitter user Aseem Shukla in March 2020.

I've got to know @tejalrao:



Is there an autocorrect feature @nytimes that anytime anyone writes a story on India--even one on Gujarati cuisine, a rote denunciation of Hindu nationalism gets mentioned? I mean, your story is about dhokla! pic.twitter.com/FkUN1rBcGH — Aseem Shukla (@aseemrshukla) March 14, 2020

We found the original Egg Curry recipe on New York Times Cooking. The page in fact does have the recipe with line criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

