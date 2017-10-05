Why did Amit Shah skip Kerala rally

For the second day in a row, BJP National President Amit Shah skipped the Jan Suraksha Rally in Kerala. The party's state unit claimed that emergency meetings had forced Shah to remain in New Delhi for the second consecutive day.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party leading the protest in Kerala claimed that the chief of BJP could not arrive as planned due to emergency meetings. "A review meeting over preparations for the Gujarat assembly elections with Union Minister Arun Jaitley was scheduled to take place this morning. The meeting which was supposed to take place at 8.30 AM was postponed since Jaitley's flight got delayed. Shah was to leave to Kerala after the meeting but is continuously taking updates from here," said a BJP functionary from Karnataka who is managing the event in Kerala.

The BJP state unit also maintained that Amit Shah had to provide inputs to the party ahead of GST council meet on Friday. While left parties mocked the BJP for a 'failed yatra', the party asserted that Amit Shah's absence had nothing to do with the response to the yatra, which according to the party, has been overwhelming.

"There are 12,000 people in the yatra today in a small village. The numbers are massive. Our national president has already called 14 times to check the possibility of returning before the padayatra for the day ends. He has assured to compensate one day before the end of the yatra. He is being updated every 15 minutes on how the yatra is proceeding," the BJP leader added.

