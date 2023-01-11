Why Alia Bhatt is being trolled after 'RRR' win at Golden Globe Awards?

Actor Mruga Umrania, highlights how being hungry for better roles doesn’t mean being greedy

Alia Bhatt did a small role in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

Mumbai, Jan 11: Actress Alia Bhatt has been trolled by a section after SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', in which she played a small role, won an award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

It was all started after a section of media called 'RRR' an Alia Bhatt film. The netizens used the opportunity to troll the report and the actress as she was only seen in a couple of scenes in the multilingual flick. She was seen in the role named Seetha, the girlfriend and fiance of Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan.

Many mocked the actress that she had lesser screen space than the tiger, killed by Komaram Bheem played by Junior NTR, in the film.

If RRR is Alia Bhatt's film, then Reliance is Anil Ambani's company pic.twitter.com/eCQ9EQR8ki — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2023

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has bagged the best original song-motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' track, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

In RRR, even the tiger received more screen time than Alia Bhatt.



A tiger being treated unfairly?😂#GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/7OHn6T6APX — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) January 11, 2023

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment. I am excited to share this with my wife, who is sitting right there. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else," KK Keeravani said in his acceptance speech.

Role of Alia Bhatt in RRR is as big as height of Atul khatri. But this is how ecosystem works. pic.twitter.com/lSjm7ORk9C — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@bhatiacrish) January 11, 2023

He said, "I was planning not to say those words when I got an award like this. But sorry to say, I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to - in order of priority my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshith, without him this wouldn't have happened, and Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you, all."

RRR movie director when they said "Alia Bhatt's movie won award" . pic.twitter.com/KrZ2A04Qrw — Gowri🌸 (@GokarnGowri) January 11, 2023

If RRR is Alia Bhatt's film, then PK is Ranbir Kapoor’s film pic.twitter.com/Utvs7bllxH — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the 'RRR' team over the win. "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and AR Rahman are among the prominent celebrities who have sent congratulatory messaes to the 'RRR' team.

