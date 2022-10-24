Why a terror angle should not be ruled out in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: A terror angle has emerged following a cylinder blast in Coimbatore that took place on Sunday evening. A 25-year-old Muslim was killed in the explosion that took place in a car in front of a temple.

Jameesha Mubin, the deceased, was in fact questioned by the National Investigation Agency in 2019 for his alleged ties with a radical network that was behind the Colombo serial blasts.

The Director General of Police, C Sylendra Babu has not ruled out a terror angle while also adding that the evidence around the incident remains hazy.

Mubin was driving his car at around 4 pm with two LPG cylinders and other material including nails. The police then traced more details after it was found that the explosion took place near a temple. The police are also said to have visited Mubin's home and found potassium nitrate, aluminium powder and sulphur. All these materials are used in explosives.

Mubin, according to sources OneIndia spoke with, was called in by the NIA for questioning in 2019 since he had been attending a Bayan class in Coimbatore at a Mosque of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaath.

Coimbatore has been on the radar of the NIA for long. In 2019, the NIA conducted a raid at five locations in Coimbatore in connection with an Islamic State.

A case was registered by NIA against six accused persons from Coimbatore City, based on the information that these individuals and their associates were propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into this outfit and carrying out terrorist attacks in South India especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In 2018, the cops had busted a module which was looking to target and silence the Hindu leaders. During questioning the accused persons said that they planned on eliminating Arjun Sampath of the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Mookambika Mani of the Hindu Munnani.

The Tamil Nadu Towheed Jammath was back in the news when its members had threatened the judges of the Karnataka High Court who had upheld the ban on the wearing of hijab in schools.

This group was formed in 2004 and was in the news following the Sri Lankan suicide bombings of 2019.

However, the group clarified that it had no role in the attack. The Indian connection to the blasts were found by the Intelligence agencies. The mastermind behind the attack, Zahran Hashm was a follower of the TNTJ's founder P Jainulabdeen. However, Jainulabdeen was expelled from the outfit for alleged sexual misconduct and misappropriation of funds in 2019.

In 2015, the NIA had raided three locations of the TNTJ for their alleged terror links. In 2015, the Chennai police an FIR against the group following a complaint by an American national who accused the group of assaulting him for attempting to convert Muslims to Christianity. In 2019, a member of the group Faisal was arrested for his hate speech against Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 14:50 [IST]