Digvijay Singh bows out of Cong poll race; It's Gehlot vs Tharoor for now

Congress leadership race opens up: It's Digvijaya vs Tharoor vs Gehlot for now

'Whoever becomes party president will work under Gandhi family's leadership': Digvijay Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Sep 30: Amidst the row over the Congress party president polls, senior leader Digvijay Singh on Thursday clarified that the next party chief will work under the leadership of the Gandhi family. Interestingly, no one from the Gandhi family is contesting the internal polls this time.

"Whoever becomes the party president will work under their leadership...Our priority is to see how the situation in the country improves, won't let the country divide or the constitution weaken," Singh was quoted saying by ANI.

"I'm here to file (nomination) form, and then I'll return to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. Every PCC delegate has the right to contest presidential elections. I've not discussed my nomination with the Nehru-Gandhi family. I met many senior leaders incl AK Antony, Kharge Ji," Singh added.

Earlier, Digvijay Singh met with party colleague Shashi Tharoor, who is also running for the post of party president.

"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, Congress will win!" tweeted Tharoor welcoming Digvijay's candidature.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot backed out of the Congress Presidential race and apologised to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the unexpected political crisis in Rajasthan Congress.

Accepting "moral responsibility", Ashok Gehlot decided to opt out of the race. On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."

Today, September 30, is the last day to file the nomination for congress presidential elections.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 0:58 [IST]