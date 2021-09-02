Who was Siddharth Shukla? The Bigg Boss 13 winner who died at the age of 40

One Year Of Josh: Now win up to Rs 50K by participating in #EkNumber Challenge and meet top Celebs

New Delhi, Sep 02: Bollywood lost a promising star in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput last year after the actor killed himself at his residence in Mumbai. 15 months later, the Hindi film and TV industry is in for a rude shock over the untimely death of popular actor and reality star Siddharth Shukla, who reportedly died of a heart attack on Thursday, 2 September.

A statement from Cooper Hospital said that he was brought dead to the hospital. He was aged 40 and survived by his mother and two elder sisters.

Who was Siddharth Shukla?

Siddharth Shukla's journey was not a bed of roses as he built his career without a Godfather. The Mumbai boy was working at an interior designing firm and doing modelling. He won Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004 and in the same year he appeared in 'Resham Ka Rumal' video.

Four years later, he got the opportunity to make his acting debut with 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' which was aired on Sony TV. In the next few years, he acted in a few daily soaps like 'Jaane Pehchaane Se...' 'Ye Ajnabbi, Aahat and Love U Zindagi'.

Big Breakthrough

However, it was Colors TV's 'Balika Vadhu' which made him a household name among the TV audience. Shukla won several awards for his performance before his character ended with his death in the serial.

In 2014, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions signed a three-film deal with him and he made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' which also had Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the leads.

Despite entering Bollywood, Siddharth Shukla continued to enjoy working on small screen by hosting and participating in reality shows. He hosted the shows like 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.

The 'Balika Vadhu' star emerged victorious in stunt reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. The biggest moment in his career came when he emerged victorious in 'Bigg Boss Hindi' season 13. His popularity was such that he hosted a few weekend episodes of 'Bigg Boss' season 14 at Salman Khan's absence.

He left his imprints in the OTT platform too by working in web series in ALT Balaji and MX Player's 'Broken But Beautiful.'

Untimely Death

Siddharth Shukla had a lot to achieve, but it does not mean that he had achieved less. He was a powerhouse of talent and a star in his own right.

His untimely death is a big loss for the TV industry, but he remains a role model for many aspiring actors who do not have any backing in the film industry.

Siddharth Shukla continues to live in people's memories.

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 16:03 [IST]