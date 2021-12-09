Who was Madhulika Rawat? Wife of Bipin Rawat killed in chopper crash, was a woman who wore many hats

Watch: Chilling final moments of chopper carrying Bipin Rawat and 13 others before the crash

New Delhi, Dec 09: Madhulika Rawat was the president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and wife of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

AWWA is one of the largest NGOs in India. The NGO secures the welfare and future of the families of defence members and the organisation has been instrumental in supporting and uplifting the families of martyred soldiers.

Madhulika Rawat had been a part of many welfare programmes and campaigns that aid the Veer Naris (Army widows) and differently-abled children.

PRESIDENT ARMY WIVES WELFARE ASSOCIATION pic.twitter.com/lq5bviBUHy — AWWA.India (@AWWA40071909) June 18, 2018

Apart from AWWA, she was a part of many types of social work, especially for cancer victims.

A native of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Madhulika Rawat got married to Bipin Rawat in 1986. They are survived by two daughters. One lives in Mumbai and the other daughter stayed with them.

Madhulika did her schooling in Gwalior's Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and studied psychology at Delhi University.

Madhulika got married to Bipin Rawat when Rawat was a captain in the Army.

Madhulika Rawat's family currently lives in the ancestral residence 'Rajabagh' in the Shahdol district headquarters.

Her father Mrighendra Singh was the Riyasatdar of Shadol district's Sohagpur Riyasat. He was also a Congress MLA from the district in 1967 and 1972.

Madhulika's Rawat's brother Yashwardhan Singh said he had met Bipin Rawat for the last time on the occasion of Dusshera in Delhi when Rawat had promised that he would visit Madhulika's ancestral village Shahdil and provide assistance in setting up a Sainik school.

Madhulika Rawat, the wife of General Bipin Rawat, was on board the Mi-17V5 that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday killing 13. The couple was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Coonoor when the tragedy happened. Both lost their lives after being rushed to the hospital.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 9:31 [IST]