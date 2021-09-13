YouTube
    WHO nod for Covaxin is expected this week: Report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: World Health Organisation (WHO) nod for Bharat Biotech's COVID19 vaccine, Covaxin is expected this week, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

    Representational Image

    The indigenous vaccine 'Covaxin' is manufactured by Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech. Covaxin is one of the three vaccines that is being administered in the country.

    The drug regulator in the country has given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

    WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for COVAX Facility vaccine supply to other countries. The EUL assesses the quality, safety, and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements.

    X