YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is T Raja Kumar, the new chief of global terror financing watchdog FATF?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 02: Indian origin T Raja Kumar has taken over as President of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world's anti-terrorism financing agency. FATF tweeted that Raja Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives.

    He has more than 35 years of leadership and operational experience in Singapore's home ministry and police force.

    Who is T Raja Kumar, the new chief of global terror financing watchdog FATF?

    Raja Kumar succeeds Dr Marcus Pleyer as the chief of the FATF and will serve a two-year-term. FATF is a global watchdog tasked with combatting money laundering and terrorist financing.

    Raja Kumar forged a stronger collaborative relationship with key counterparts in the safety and security arena, including with strategic partners such as INTERPOL and the UN.

    Since July 2018, he has also been a member of the steering group, which advises the FATF president.

    The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation set up by the G7 in 1989 to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorism, and proliferation finance. "The FATF also reviews and supervises member jurisdictions to ensure that they fully and effectively apply the FATF standards," MHA, MOF, and MAS noted.

    Since 1992, Singapore has been a member of the organisation. Raja has played a key role in directing Singapore's efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

    Comments

    More FATF News  

    Read more about:

    fatf

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X