Who is Rishabh Sachdev and what are his upcoming Projects?

By Anuj Cariappa

Today as we live in a competitive world, diversification in business is the key. One such name in Mumbai is the 32 years old young man called Rishabh Sachdev. He is a known businessman from Mumbai. Son of Rakesh Sachdev, he owns Jyoti Group. He took over this group in September 2010 and since then there has been no looking back for this dynamic businessman. Hailing from Mumbai, he was born on 24th November 1989 giving him all the exposure he wanted to become a business leader. Today he is an ace businessman and an upcoming film producer. He completed his schooling from Don Bosco School and College from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

He took over the reins of Jyoti Group more than a decade ago and has been running it smoothly so far.

The group majorly deals in construction and other domains. Thus businesses like Jyoti Construction, Jyoti Surgical, and Jyoti Dwelling hotel fall under this group in Mumbai. Jyoti Group has been in the construction field for the last two decades and has been making great guns in the market. As said, diversification is the key, Rishabh has maintained that aura and image in the market. He has also invested his time and money in the entertainment domain.

One of the upcoming projects include a Bollywood film with actors like Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati who will be seen as the main lead. He is the producer of the untitled film and currently busy shooting for the same in different parts of India. Due to travel restrictions, the makers have not kept any foreign locations in the movie. Besides this venture, he has released one song called Watan on the eve of Independence Day with Benjamin Rohan as singer and Munawwar Ali and Hasin Warsi as the leading star cast.

He has also remained the part of several ad campaigns for a lifestyle app called Vaamoz in 2020. He dealt with Ad 1 (2020), Vaamoz Ad 3 Introduction (2020) and Vaamoz Application Ad 4 (Tu hi Bol de) (2020). Also, he is active in various social work and during the Covid times has helped many people suffering from financial and health issues. He has remained active in social service and continues to work in this domain as well.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 14:38 [IST]