  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is Mary Somerville? Google honours Scottish scientist who paved the way for women in science

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The search engine giant is honouring Scottish scientist and science writer Mary Somerville with a doodle. The doodle shows Mary Somerville at her writing table surrounded by thought bubbles and books.

    Who is Mary Somerville? Google honours Scottish scientist who paved the way for women in science

    Born on 26 December 1780, Mary Somerville was a Scottish science writer and polymath. She studied mathematics and astronomy, and was nominated to be jointly the first female member of the Royal Astronomical Society at the same time as Caroline Herschel. Her father, Sir William Fairfax, was a vice-admiral in the British navy. Her mother, Margaret Charters, was the daughter of Samuel Charters, the solicitor of customs in Scotland.

    Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with doodle by Singapore-based illustrator

    According to Google's doodle, it was on this day in 1826, that one of her experimental physics papers was read by the Royal Society of London. It also became the first paper by a female author to be published in the Philosophical Transactions.

    When she died in 1872, The Morning Post (daily newspaper published in London) declared in her obituary that "Whatever difficulty we might experience in the middle of the nineteenth century in choosing a king of science, there could be no question whatever as to the queen of science".

    She is featured on the obverse of the Royal Bank of Scotland polymer £10 note launched in 2017, alongside a quote from her work The Connection of the Physical Sciences.

    Mary Somerville's most notable achievements:

    • The Connection of the Physical Sciences (1834), which became among the best selling science books of the 19th century
    • The Mechanism of the Heavens (1831), an essay that revolutionized the existing understanding of the solar system.
    • She is credited with discovering Neptune due to her suggestions that there is a planet near Uranus.

    More GOOGLE DOODLE News

    Read more about:

    google doodle scientist

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X