Who is Indu Malhotra, the first woman lawyer recommended directly to SC judgeship

Indu Malhotra became the country's first woman lawyer to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court. She also became the seventh woman judge that the Supreme Court has had since independence.

Indu Malhotra's name was recommended by the collegium to the Centre. Currently Justice R Banumathi is the lone woman judge in the SC. The first woman judge in the SC was Justice Fathima Beevi who was elevated in 1989.

The other woman judges that the SC has seen were Justices Sujata Manohar, Ranjana Prakash, Ruma Pal and Gyan Sudha Misra.

Indu Malhotra was born in Bengaluru in 1956 and joined the legal profession in 1983. She enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1988.

She qualified as an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court and secured the first position in the examination, for which she was awarded the Mukesh Goswami Memorial Prize on Law Day.

She has also served as a member of the Centre-appointed High Level Committee (HLC) in the Ministry of Law and Justice to review 'Institutionalization of Arbitration Mechanism in India'.

She has authored the third edition of a commentary 'The Law and Practice of Arbitration and Conciliation, 2014' which was recently released in April 2014.

