Who is Homai Vyarawalla, today's Google Doodle

Google Doodle, the search giant on Saturday celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of Homai Vyarawalla, one of the first woman photojournalist in India.

Vyarawalla was born in Vadodara, Gujarat in 1913 in a middle-class Parsi family in Navsari, Vyarawalla began her photography career in 1938. Her father was an actor with a Parsi-Urdu theatre. She did a diploma in Arts from J J School of Arts, Mumbai, and learnt photography from Maneckshaw Vyarawalla whom she married in 1941. They later shifted to Delhi.

Vyarawalla was married to Manekshaw Jamshetji Vyarawalla, an accountant and photographer for the Times of India.

Most of her photographs were published under the pseudonym "Dalda 13″. The reasons behind her choice of this name were that her birth year was 1913, she met her husband at the age of 13 and her first car's number plate read "DLD 13″.

She was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

OneIndia News