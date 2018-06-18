Who is finance minister of India? Congress questions PM Modi

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the 'confuson' around the person in charge of the finance ministry - Arun Jaitley or Piyush Goyal.

"Who is the Finance Minister of India? PMO (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office) website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website, is holding meetings via video conference. PM needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister," Congress leader Manish Tewari said.

The PMO website mentions Arun Jaitley as 'Minister without Portfolio', while Piyush Goyal is mentioned as the Minister of Finance, along with Minister of Railways, Coal, and Corporate Affairs. The website was last updated on May 14, 2018.

However, Arun Jaitley continues to be the minister in charge of the finance ministry on the Finance Ministry website.

On May 14, Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of finance ministry following the medical treatment of Arun Jaitley. Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) later that month.

