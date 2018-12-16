Who is Bhupesh Baghel? the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raipur, Dec 16: As the Congress swept the Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh, party favourite Bhupesh Baghel appointed as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The Congress won a two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh, bagging 68 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with only 15 seats, and Mayawati-Ajit Jogi's JCC+ alliance managed to win in 7 constituencies.

Outgoing Chief Minister Raman Singh's resignation was formalised on the day of the results itself, on 11 December.

An MLA from Patan, Baghel is also the state chief of the Congress party and is credited for bringing the party back to power after 15 years in oblivion. The Congress won 68 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh to dethrone former BJP CM Raman Singh.

Born in a farmer's family in 1961, Baghel began his political career by joining the Indian Youth Congress in 1986. He was made its president in 1990. In 1993, he was elected as the MLA of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly from Patan. He retained his seat in the next election too.

After the creation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, Baghel managed to retain his seat during the 2003 elections. He served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from 2003 to 2008.

He lost the patan legislative assembly seat in 2008 election. He was Indian National Congress candidate for Parliamentary elections in 2004 from Durg Lok Sabha seat and 2009 from Raipur but lost both the times.

He recaptured his traditional Patan legislative assembly seat in the 2013 election.

He is leading the state unit of Indian National Congress since October 2014. Baghel with the help of other leaders like T. S. Singh Deo, Charan Das Mahant, P. L. Punia etc. rejuvenated Chhattisgarh Congress after Jhiram ghati kand in 2013 left the party in tatters. He managed to sideline ex-Chief Minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi in state congress after Antagarh Assembly by-election audio tape row.

Under his presidency, Chhattisgarh Congress won 2018 Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha election by a thumping majority. He himself became MLA from Patan assembly seat again.