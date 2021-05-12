YouTube
    WHO has not associated term Indian Variant with B.1.617: Centre

    New Delhi, May 12: Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an "Indian Variant".

    These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded.

    This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document.

    In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter.

