WHO gives nod for probe into coronavirus outbreak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it would initiate an independent probe into the COVID-19 response. A majority of the member countries said that it wanted a probe on the issue.

Beijing, however relented on its opposition for an inquiry into the origin of the virus. 61 countries had moved a resolution at the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision making body seeking an impartial probe of the WHO's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution also sought the identification of the zoonotic source of the virus.

Over 100 nations seek probe into coronavirus origin

119 of the 194 countries showed support for the resolution. On the issue of the origin of the virus, all parties have agreed to an International Health Regulation emergency committee suggested working and asked the WHO chief to work in close collaboration with the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organisation and all countries to find out the animal source and the transmission routes of the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said. The purpose is to reduce the risk of similar incidents in future, he also said.

He also said that the content is in line with China's consistent position. China hopes all parties will in science based and cooperative spirit focus on enhancing cooperation and engage in constructive dialogue in improving the global public health system.