Mumbai, Dec 25: What is Christmas without a Christmas tree? Nothing. Right?

So a family in Worli, Mumbai decided to grow India's "tallest" Christmas tree. The tree planted and nurtured by one Saldanha family in the city stands at 60-65 feet, according to a report by ANI. The tree is said to be the tallest Christmas tree in the country.

The tree, in the backyard of the house, has become the latest attraction for tourists in the city. In this festive season, the family is welcoming guests (mostly strangers) in hordes who are visiting them just to have a glimpse of the tree.

Owner Grace Saldanha told ANI, "A large number of visitors from very far places came here to see the tree on Sunday. I feel proud".

A Mumbai family grew 60-65 feet tall Christmas tree in their backyard in Worli, said to be India's tallest. Owner Grace Saldanha says, "a large number of visitors from very far places came here to see the tree yesterday. I feel proud" pic.twitter.com/QMxRPWlVuq — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Grace and other family members have decorated the tree with colourful lights and bells to welcome Christmas in a grand manner.

"Every year we decorate the tree during Christmas season. It's a joy for us to take care of a tree that has grown so tall," said another member of the Saldanha family.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the entire nation celebrated Christmas with great pomp and joy. Midnight mass was arranged in churches across the country on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of the country wished the nation on the biggest festival of Christians across the world.

OneIndia News