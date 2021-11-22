YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Where is Param Bir Singh: SC to get answer today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The Supreme Court is likely to get a reply on the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh today.

    Where is Param Bir Singh: SC to get answer today

    During the last date of hearing the court had made it clear that it will not entertain Singh's plea for protection against arrest in a case of alleged extortion until his location was known.

    No protection, no hearing till we have the answer to the question. Where are you, the bench told Singh's counsel during the last date of hearing. The court also took exception to the fact that the plea seeking protection was filed through a power of attorney holder.

    Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court on Wednesday after he remained elusive since March last this year. He also decided not to show up before the trial court despite several notices and warrants issued against him.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X