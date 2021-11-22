Where is Param Bir Singh: SC to get answer today

In pics: Indian Railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station; Details on Price, facilities here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Supreme Court is likely to get a reply on the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh today.

During the last date of hearing the court had made it clear that it will not entertain Singh's plea for protection against arrest in a case of alleged extortion until his location was known.

No protection, no hearing till we have the answer to the question. Where are you, the bench told Singh's counsel during the last date of hearing. The court also took exception to the fact that the plea seeking protection was filed through a power of attorney holder.

Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court on Wednesday after he remained elusive since March last this year. He also decided not to show up before the trial court despite several notices and warrants issued against him.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 8:23 [IST]