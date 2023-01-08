As Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 50, Nitish says, 'No compensation for those who died from drinking'

‘When women uneducated, men careless’: Nitish Kumar’s remark on population control kicks

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jan 08: Stoking controversy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the population in the state would not get under control as women are not educated and men are careless.

"If women study, then the fertility rate will drop. This is the reality. Nowadays, women are not educated. A man does not keep in mind that he does not have to give birth every day," CM Nitish Kumar said at a public meeting in Vaishali.

Only when women are educated, the population growth rate will be arrested. It has still not decreased and the rate remains the same. Had women been better educated or had they been aware they would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant. Men are not ready to consider the outcome of their action and as women are not properly educated they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth)," said Kumar.

The statement by Nitish Kumar has created a political uproar in the state with BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary saying that he has tarnished the image of Bihar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 17:32 [IST]