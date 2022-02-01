When will you retire? PM Modi's witty banter with TMC MP Saugata Roy

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 1: The PM had an interesting conversation with some Opposition party leaders. He met Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Saugata Roy, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK's A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran and RSP member N K Premachandran and Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP who represents Amravati in Maharashtra.

    When will you retire? PM Modis witty banter with TMC MP Saugata Roy

    He was also seen engrossed in a chat with Congress members Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala and Francisco Sardinha from Goa. Sardinha said the prime minister was inquiring about the Goa Liberation Day function held in December, where he was among the few attendees from the Congress.

    However, PM Modi had a lighter moment with Saugata Roy, who said that he asked the prime minister to recall West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is involved in a public spat with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    PM Modi, who is known for his witty repartee, responded to Roy and enquired when will the MP retire "When will you retire......," Saugata Roy said quoting the response of PM Modi.

    What followed was friendly witty banter between the TMC MP and PM. Recounting the interaction to ANI, Roy said he asked a second time about the West Bengal Governor's term and PM responded... "when will you retire?"

    The PM's response left the TMC leaders in splits.

    It comes a day after the West Bengal CM blocked the state governor on Twitter.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tmc politics

    Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 22:34 [IST]
    X