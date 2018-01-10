When will the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet be released? Why students should not panic

When will the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet be released? Once released it would be available on the official website.

There is considerable amount of panic and anxiety among the students considering the fiasco that took place last year. However officials say that there is no cause for concern as the examination will begin in March. In addition to this there will be a considerable gap between two exam papers. Last year there was a 6 day gap after the Class 12 physics paper. There is a delay in the release of the date sheet, but the exams would begin on time officials said.

It may be recalled that last year the CBSE has criticised for delaying the board exam results. The board had said that the board exam date sheet for class 10 and 12 students would be released in the first week of January.

The CBSE has since not given any official statement. It only says that it would out soon.

The board has, however, already announced the exam dates for JEE Main and NEET UG for which it is the organizing authority. It is important since, last year the board exam had ended only a couple of days before the JEE Main exam giving students little to no time to revise for the engineering entrance exam. Hence, it is quite understandable that the delay in date sheet is a point of concern for students who are due to appear in both - the board exam and JEE Main this year.

